Two arrested after reports glass thrown at May McFettridge during N.I. pantomime

Two men have been arrested following reports of a glass being thrown during the performance of a pantomime at a theatre in Belfast.

It is understood the incident took place during a performance of Jack And The Beanstalk, starring John Linehan as May McFettridge, at the Grand Opera House on Saturday evening.

May McFettridge.

No injuries have been reported.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

The pair have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Constable Jonathan Thompson has urged anyone who was at the 7pm performance on December 15, and witnessed the incident to speak to police.

"I would appeal to anyone who was at the 7.00 pm performance on Saturday evening and witnessed this incident to contact police in Belfast on 101 quoting reference number 1282 of 15/12/18," he said.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries reported as a result of this incident."