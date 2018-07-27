Two arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after collision

Police have arrested two men, aged 39 and 22, on suspicion of motoring and drugs offences following a road traffic collision in Carrickfergus in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Detective Sergeant Wallace, Reducing Offender Unit, said: “At approximately 1:15 am police were called to the scene of an RTC on the Larne Road in Carrickfergus. On arrival at the scene it was discovered that some of those involved were in possession of a quantity of drugs which were seized.

“Police subsequently arrested two men who are currently assisting with enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 69 27/07/2018. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”