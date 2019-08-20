Two arrested over PSNI officer car bombing bid at Belfast golf club

Two men have been arrested in Dublin over the attempted murder of a police officer in Belfast.

A bomb was found under the car of a serving police officer at a golf club in east Belfast in June.

The device was declared to be a "viable improvised explosive device".

The murder attempt happened a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.

On Tuesday morning, two men aged in their 40s were arrested in Dublin by Garda detectives as part of a cross-border investigation into the incident.

The two men are being detained under Section 30 of Ireland's Offences Against the State Act at a Dublin Garda Station.