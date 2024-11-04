Two arrests in Dunmurry related to suspected people smuggling operation - 'suspected criminal cash' seized
Immigration Enforcement officers searched two properties in Dunmurry on Friday 1 November.
Officers arrested two individuals on suspicion of Conspiring to Assist Unlawful Immigration as part of an investigation into a suspected people smuggling operation.
A Home Office spokesperson said: “We will not let people-smuggling gangs get away with undermining our border security and putting lives at risk.
“These criminals do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay.
“We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”
The Home Office say enquires are ongoing.
The PSNI did not comment, saying it was a matter for the Home Office.
In a separate PSNI investigation, two men aged 42 and 41, and a 39 year old woman, arrested in south Belfast on Friday night, 1 November on suspicion of controlling prostitution and brothel keeping have been released on bail following questioning to allow for further police enquiries.