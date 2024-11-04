Two arrests in Dunmurry related to suspected people smuggling operation - 'suspected criminal cash' seized

By David Thompson
Published 4th Nov 2024, 09:45 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 11:14 BST
Northern Ireland Immigration Compliance and Enforcement Team (ICE) sign at Drumkeen House in Belfast, centre of the Home Office's immigration enforcement operations in Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wireplaceholder image
Northern Ireland Immigration Compliance and Enforcement Team (ICE) sign at Drumkeen House in Belfast, centre of the Home Office's immigration enforcement operations in Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Two people have been arrested and suspected criminal cash, electronic devices and financial records have been seized in a raid by Home Office officials and the PSNI, as part of an investigation into a suspected people smuggling operation.

Immigration Enforcement officers searched two properties in Dunmurry on Friday 1 November.

Most Popular

Officers arrested two individuals on suspicion of Conspiring to Assist Unlawful Immigration as part of an investigation into a suspected people smuggling operation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We will not let people-smuggling gangs get away with undermining our border security and putting lives at risk.

“These criminals do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay.

“We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”

The Home Office say enquires are ongoing.

The PSNI did not comment, saying it was a matter for the Home Office.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a separate PSNI investigation, two men aged 42 and 41, and a 39 year old woman, arrested in south Belfast on Friday night, 1 November on suspicion of controlling prostitution and brothel keeping have been released on bail following questioning to allow for further police enquiries.

Related topics:PSNIHome Office
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice