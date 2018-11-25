Two arrests in murder probe after man’s body found in alleyway

Two arrests have been made in the murder investigation sparked by the overnight discovery of a man’s body in an alleyway in Londonderry, police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of a man whose body was discovered in Creggan Street in Derry/Londonderry during the early hours of this morning, Sunday 25 November have made two arrests.”

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said “The 35 year old woman and 51 year old man were arrested in the City earlier today on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.”

Earlier today, the Detective Chief Inspector had outlined the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man’s body.

“Shortly before 2.45am this morning, police received a report that the body of a young man had been discovered in an alleyway on Creggan Street,” he said.

“The man has sustained significant injuries to his head and body and a post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.”

He added: “I am continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late last night or early this morning and who witnessed anything or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 25/11/18. Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”