Two charged after £1m Belfast cannabis seizure

Two people have been charged with a number of offences following the seizure of more than £1m worth of cannabis during a police operation in south Belfast on Thursday.

A 37-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today (Saturday).

They will face charges including possessing class B drugs, possessing class b drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to supply class B drugs and possession of a false identity.

A police spokesperson said that, as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.