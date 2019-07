A 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been charged with terrorism offences.

The PSNI said the pair face charges including possession of explosive substances and possession of ammunition.

They are due to appear before magistrates in Coleraine on Monday.

Detectives from PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) carried out a search operation at an address in Glarryford, Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Friday evening