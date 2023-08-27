News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Two children taken to hospital after hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim

Two children have been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim on Saturday.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha
Published 27th Aug 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
The two-car crash took place on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey at around 6.15pm on SaturdayThe two-car crash took place on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey at around 6.15pm on Saturday
The two-car crash took place on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey at around 6.15pm on Saturday

Police are appealing for information in relation to the two-car crash, which took place on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey at around 6.15pm.

Police said a red BMW travelling towards Carrickfergus and a blue Ford Focus collided. Passengers in both vehicles were treated by ambulance crews at the scene, but police said the driver of the BMW made off from the scene.

Police inquiries have continued to “detain the driver”. Sergeant Dickson said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the Shore Road area during this time, who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting 1530 26/08/23.”