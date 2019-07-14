Two flee on bicycles after car destroyed in fire

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a car in the Lagmore View Road area of Dunmurry during the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was reported that at around 4.30am a black Ford SMAX parked outside a property in the area was set on fire.

Police and NIFRS responded and the fire was extinguished.

The car was destroyed as a result of the fire.

Two males, believed to have been involved in the incident, made off on bicycles in the direction of Lagmore Dale.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Woodbourne Police Station on 101 quoting reference 408 14/07/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.