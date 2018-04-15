Two in court after INLA crackdown

Two people arrested during a police crackdown on INLA criminality in Belfast will appear on court charged with brothel keeping tomorrow.

A total of seven people were arrested on Friday and Saturday in an operation by the Paramilitary Crime Force – three in connection with alleged offences related to controlling prostitution and four under the Terrorism Act.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with brothel keeping and concealing criminal property.

A 22-year-old woman arrested as part of the same operation, has been charged with controlling prostitution and brothel keeping.

Both are expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates court tomorrow.

A 48-year-old man arrested in connection with alleged trafficking and controlling prostitution offences has been released pending a report to the PPS.

During the financial year to date – 2017/18 – the Paramilitary Crime Task Force has conducted 193 searches and made 47 arrests of which 44 people were charged or reported to the PPS.

During the same period officers have seized an estimated £58,000 worth of drugs, restrained £50,000 worth of cash, seized four vehicles, conducted 26 checks of licensed premises, obtained Freezing Orders worth £150,000 and seizures of illicit tobacco products has prevented the loss of £1,237,462 in revenue.