Two in police custody after Carrick ‘knife’ incident

Two men have been arrested in Carrick following an alleged knife incident earlier today.
PSNI Inspector Colin Ash said: “Police received reports of a man armed with a knife and a disturbance in the Victoria Street area of Carrickfergus this morning.
“Officers attended and arrested two men both aged in their 20s. One man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife or weapon in a public place, the other man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
“They both remain in custody at this time.”
Cllr. Noel Williams said: “There was quite a high level operation going on. If anyone has any information about this incident, they should get in touch with the PSNI.”