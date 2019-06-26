Two in police custody after Carrick ‘knife’ incident

Two men have been arrested in Carrick following an alleged knife incident earlier today.

PSNI Inspector Colin Ash said: “Police received reports of a man armed with a knife and a disturbance in the Victoria Street area of Carrickfergus this morning.

Victoria Street.

“Officers attended and arrested two men both aged in their 20s. One man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife or weapon in a public place, the other man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

“They both remain in custody at this time.”

Cllr. Noel Williams said: “There was quite a high level operation going on. If anyone has any information about this incident, they should get in touch with the PSNI.”