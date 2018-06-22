Two males arrested after Newtownabbey disturbance

At least four vehicles were damaged following a disturbance in Fernagh Avenue, Newtwownabbey, this morning.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in which two males were detained.

Constable Hawkins said: “Shortly after 8:10 am it was reported that in excess of four vehicles in the vicinity had been damaged following a disturbance.

“Police attended and arrested two males who are currently in custody assisting with enquiries.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 323. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”