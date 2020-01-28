Two men arrested after mass brawl at an NI football club: Video of fight goes viral

Two men have been arrested after a mass brawl broke out at an NI football club.

Video has circulated on social media of the brawl which happened at Loughgall Football Club last Saturday night.

Loughgall FC Photo courtesy of Google

Several men are seen fighting after a pool match at the club. The video shows a large group of young men and women enjoying the game. However when the match finished, there appeared to be a problem and some pulling and pushing was spotted.

Later in a different part of the bar several men were seen holding two groups apart with some punching occurring.

In another video taken from outside the club, one bystander is heard to have said: "That's some fxxking killing match. Some man's going to be fxxking killed."

However it is understood those involved in the fighting had nothing to do with Loughgall FC but had hired the venue for a private function.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police responded to the report of an altercation at premises in the Lakeview Park area of the Ballygasey Road, Loughgall, on Saturday night, 25 January.

Sergeant Meaney said: “We received a report of a fight involving a number of men, in sports grounds in the area, just before 9.40pm on Saturday.

“Police attended the scene and subsequently arrested two men.

“One, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and disorderly behaviour. The second male, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Both have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have been in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1825 of 25/01/20.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Loughgall FC said: "The incident had nothing to do with Loughgall FC or its members.

"Our premises are available to the community and this was a private booking."