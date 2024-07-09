Two men arrested after two shops in Newtownards robbed by two males who threatened the staff

A clenched fist

Two men aged 28 and 29 have been arrested following a number of incidents in Newtownards last night, Monday 8 July.

The shops – one on High Street and one on East Street – were robbed by two males who threatened the staff at each location before making off with a number of items from the stores.

The robberies are believed to be linked to a theft from a supermarket on Castlebawn Drive a short time later, as well as what's believed to have been an attempt to steal a car parked on Francis Street.

Both men remain in custody this morning.

Detectives investigating this series of crimes would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1727 08/07/24.