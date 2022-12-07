Two men arrested by detectives in Mark Lovell murder probe after Crimestoppers £20,000 reward revealed
Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell.
The 58-year-old was shot a number of times outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry earlier this month.
The arrests follow searches of properties in the Newry area on Wednesday morning – and after details of a Crimestoppers £20,000 reward for information on his murder was released.
The two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detectives have also reiterated their appeal for anyone with information about the incident on December 1 to contact them on 101.