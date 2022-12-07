Two men arrested by detectives in Mark Lovell murder probe after Crimestoppers £20,000 reward revealed

Mark Lovell

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry earlier this month.

The arrests follow searches of properties in the Newry area on Wednesday morning – and after details of a Crimestoppers £20,000 reward for information on his murder was released.

The two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder.