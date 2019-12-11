Two men arrested in ATM thefts probe - men being questioned

Detectives investigating the theft of a double ATM machine from commercial premises in Antrim during the early hours of Friday morning, 6th December, have made a further arrest.

Detective Chief Inspector McCubbin said: "The 32-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Steal and is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.



“Our investigation into this is ongoing and I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that can assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference 126 06/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

ATM theft in Antrim

Earlier, in Omagh detectives investigating the theft of a number of ATM machines arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of theft and attempted theft offences.

A number of searches were also carried out in the Omagh and Seskinore areas and a number of items have been seized for further examination.



The suspect has been taken to Omagh Police Station where he is being questioned by detectives.



Detective Superintendent Rowan Moore from PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch said: “A 26-year-old man was arrested today in relation to an ongoing investigation into the thefts and attempted thefts of ATMs in the Omagh, Fintona and Irvinestown areas, which took place between December 2018 and March 2019.

“ATM thefts cause loss and devastation, both to the business owners and to the local communities, many of whom are rural and depend on their local ATM provision for access to cash.

"During our investigation we have seen the positive result of the community and police working together to catch those we believe are responsible for the theft of ATMS.

"However, we are not complacent and we continue to focus on doing everything we can to catch those responsible for previous incidents and prevent further thefts.



“In the run up to the busy festive period, more people will be visiting ATMs and I would encourage the public to let us know if they see anything suspicious.

"Construction work is also likely to come to a halt over the holidays and I would encourage those who own or use heavy plant machinery to be mindful of the risk and take every possible step to secure and immobilise machinery.

"If criminals cannot steal diggers, they cannot tear out ATMs. This will also mean that these expensive pieces of machinery are not destroyed or burnt out.



“We remain committed to investigating and preventing ATM attacks and I would appeal for the community to continue to support our efforts. If you see any unusual activity, people or vehicles loitering in areas close to ATMs, particularly when shops are closed, please let us know. If you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours please call us on the non-emergency number 101 or 999 if you think a crime is in progress.

"The key to stopping these crimes and getting ahead of these criminals is information from the public. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also contact us if you have any information that could help us apprehend those responsible for previous ATM attacks.



“We continue to have teams of detectives investigating the attacks and local police will continue to carry out patrols in areas which could be vulnerable to an attack. This remains a key priority for us.”