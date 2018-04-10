Two men arrested in Lurgan after illegal republican parade

Two men have been arrested by police in Lurgan this morning following an illegal republican parade in the town on March 31.

The PSNI said the men, aged 34 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of charges, including affray and obstructing police.

Police have appealed for information

The 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, obstructing police and organising and taking part in an un-notified parade.

The 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and obstructing police. Both men are in custody, helping police with their enquiries.

There were scuffles during a parade in the Lurgantarry area of Lurgan when police moved in to arrest a number of people dressed in combat clothing.