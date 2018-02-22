Two men arrested in Lurgan under Terrorism Act

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested two men – aged 29 and 48 – in the Lurgan area.

The arrests were made yesterday evening (Wednesday, February 21) and a number of items were seized from a van in which they were travelling.

PSNI Detective Inspector Fitzpatrick said: “The men, aged 29 and 48, were arrested in relation to serious crime under section 41 of the Terrorism Act after police searched the vehicle they were travelling in.

“The van was stopped at Levin Road in Lurgan at around 10pm last night and a number of items were seized for further examination.

“A number of follow up searches have been carried out in the Lurgan area today (Thursday). Both men are currently at the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they are being questioned.”