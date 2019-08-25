Two men arrested in PSNI officer murder probe

Two men have been arrested over the attempted murder of police officers in Co Fermanagh and Craigavon.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the pair, aged 35 and 39, were arrested following searches in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas.

A PSNI spokesman said the arrests by the Terrorism Investigation Unit are part of the ongoing investigations into the attempted murder of police officers at the Tullygally Road area of Craigavon on July 26 and the attempted murder of police officers and army personnel at the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler on August 19.

The men are being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.