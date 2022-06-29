Two men arrested under Terrorism Act in probe into violent criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann

A man under arrest

A PSNI spokesman said the arrests were made in the Shantallow and Galliagh areas of Londonderry this morning, Wednesday 29th June, following searches of two residential properties.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “Today’s searches and arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into violent criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann.

“We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support.

"I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101.”