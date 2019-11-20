Two men charged over aggravated burglary

Detectives investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in the Alexandra Park Avenue area of north Belfast last night (Tuesday 19th November) have charged two men, aged 33 and 30, to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow, Thursday 21st November.

The 33 year old man has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal, assault on police, criminal damage, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, three counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and resisting police.

The 30 year old man has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal, two counts of assault on police, carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, criminal damage, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and resisting police.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.