Two men, aged 45 and 39, have been charged with attempted child abduction, the PSNI has said.

The pair are expected to appear at Antrim Magistrates court this morning, Tuesday 21 May.

A police spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“The charges follow an approach to two teenage girls in the Harryville area of Ballymena on Sunday.”