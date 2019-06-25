Two men due in court over seizure of £240k worth of controlled drugs

Two men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court this morning charged with a number of drugs offences, including conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug.

The men were detained by detectives from Organised Crime Branch following searches in north and south Belfast yesterday during which suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £240,000 were seized.

The men, aged 42 and 44, are also charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The 42-year-old has also been charged with entering UK lawfully but remaining without leave beyond the limit, and with possession of a false identity document without reasonable excuse.

"The 44-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a false identity document without reasonable excuse.

"As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."