Two men released in Carrick arson attack probe

Two men, aged 24 and 27, who were arrested by police investigating an arson attack at West Street in Carrickfergus on Wednesday have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The constituency office of East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson was damaged after a wheelie bin was placed against the front door and set on fire. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2179 of 04/09/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.