Two more men charged over Colin Horner murder

Two more men have been charged with the murder of a man who was gunned down in front of his young son.

At Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 47-year-old Robert Ralph and Adrian Price, 48, were charged with the murder of James Colin Horner on May 28 last year.

Three other men, Newtownards men Joseph Blair, 34, from Shackleton Walk and 29-year-old Alan Wilson, from the Ballyrainey Road, and Ryan Smyth, 30, from Windsor Gardens in Bangor, are already accused of the murder.

Ralph, from the Donaghadee Road and Price, from Bristol Park, both in Ards, are also jointly accused with Blair, Smyth and Wilson of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life on the day of the killing.

Alongside them in the dock was 23-year-old Terrie Aicken, from the Green Road in Conlig.

She is accused of perverting the course of justice by providing police with a false statement on June 16 last year.

Tuesday was the first time that Ralph, Price and Aicken have appeared in court in relation to the killing.

The case had been scheduled for a preliminary enquiry on Tuesday, the legal step necessary to refer a case upwards to the Crown Court but that was adjourned for a month after defence lawyers said they had been handed 2,500 pages of evidence and required time to consider them.