Police are investigating the report of a racially motivated assault which occurred on December 29, 2018.

The assault is alleged to have taken place at Braidwater Retail Park in Ballymena between 4:30pm and 5:00pm.

The PSNI has launched an investigation.

The two people reported a gang of four men punched them and hurled racial abuse.

If you witnessed this or can assist the PSNI with its investigation call on 101 (ref. 1003 29.12.18).