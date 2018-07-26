Two people in hospital following police pursuit and crash

Two people have been taken to hospital as a result of separate crashes following the police pursuit of a car across Belfast.

Two men have been arrested over the incident.

The PSNI said officers began to pursue the car on Clifton Street in the north of the city on Thursday afternoon.

The car hit a woman before continuing across the city to the east where it collided with another vehicle on the Newtownards Road, shortly after 3.30pm.

The woman and the driver of the car are being treated in hospital.

Their injuries have been described as “not life-threatening”.

The incident has been referred to the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

PSNI Chief Inspector Stephen McCauley described the sequence of events in a statement.

“Shortly after 3.20pm police began pursuit of a vehicle in the Clifton Street area of Belfast,” he said.

This vehicle subsequently hit a female pedestrian before making off and then later colliding with another vehicle on the Newtownards Road shortly after 3.30 pm.

“Both the female pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision have been taken to hospital for treatment on injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“Two men have since been arrested in relation to these incidents and they are currently assisting police with their inquiries.

“As is normal procedure, we have informed the Police Ombudsman of these incidents.”