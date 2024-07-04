Two PSNI officers assaulted whilst try to restrain a man shouting obscenities in the presence of children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested following an incident of disorderly behaviour in Londonderry city centre on Wednesday afternoon, 3rd July – where two officers dealing with the incident were assaulted.

Shortly after 2pm, police received a report of a man shouting obscenities on Foyle Street in the presence of children.

When challenged by a member of the public he left the area.

Police responded and located a male matching the description of the male provided in the report.

Foyle Street in Londonderry

This man, aged 33 years old, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

And when officers were taking him to their vehicle, the man assaulted two police officers, kicking out and attempting to run away. He was restrained and was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police, and resisting police.

He was also arrested for possession of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time, and enquiries are ongoing.

Derry City & Strabane Sergeant Devlin said: "This was an unsavoury incident which occurred in the presence of young people, which must have been upsetting.

"It was also a nasty incident in which two of our officers were assaulted. Fortunately, they were able to continue on duty despite what happened to them, but this incident serves as a reminder of the challenges and dangers our colleagues face in working to keep people safe.