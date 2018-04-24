Two quizzed over violent burglary

Two men have been questioned by police after a man was punched in the head by a burglar in his Irvinestown home.

Police officers were approached in the street around 2.30am on Tuesday by a man in his sixties. He said he had been asleep in his living room at around 2am when he was awoken by an unknown male who threatened and punched him several times to the head, demanding and receiving a sum of money. A second man had been waiting outside.

Two suspects in their thirties were detained nearby, questioned and released on bail. Police are appealing for information on the attack.