Two released on bail after £5k cannabis haul

Two people were arrested after police seized £5,000 worth of cannabis in Carrickfergus yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

Neighbourhood officers stopped and carried out a search of a vehicle and the persons on board in the Eden area.

Carrickfergus PSNI stated: “We located about £5000 of cannabis in the boot and both persons were arrested and have been released on bail while we carry out some further enquiries.

“With the help from officers from Larne and Antrim we did some follow up searches locating another smaller quantity of drugs.”