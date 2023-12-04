Two schoolboys (14- years and 15-years) arrested after petrol bombs were thrown at police officers
Detectives investigating an incident in which petrol bombs were thrown at police officers at Davys Street, Carrickfergus, in the early hours of Saturday 2nd December, have made two further arrests.
A statement from the PSNI reveals that two boys – aged 14-years and 15-years – were arrested in Carrickfergus on Sunday on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.
Both remain in custody at this time.
A 15-year-old boy was charged on Saturday to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday 29th December in relation to this incident.