Two spotted running from scene after car set on fire

Police are appealing for information after a Range Rover was set on fire in Larne last night.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident in the Glenarm Road area of Larne, which resulted in a White Range Rover having been set on fire.

“Two persons were seen running from the area. This occurred at approximately 8.50pm on April 25.

“Police are working to establish a motive for the incident and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information which may assist the investigation to contact detectives in Larne Police Station on 101, quoting reference 1228 25/04/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.