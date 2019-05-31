Two suspects, one 15, arrested over attempted murder

Two suspects – one of them a boy – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

It relates to an assault in the Cleary Crescent area of Newry, a cul-de-sac of terraced homes close to the city centre, in the early hours of Wednesday.

At the time, the PSNI said it was “understood a 26-year-old man had been assaulted with a hammer”.

Police detained a 17-year-old and a 29-year-old after fleeing the scene.

The arrests today are of a man aged 24, and a boy aged 15.

Both males are currently in police custody.

Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 21 29/5/19.