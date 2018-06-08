Two teens arrested in murder probe

Two teenagers have been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a Polish natinal in Co Londonderry.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Piotr Krowka in Maghera in April, have arrested two youths as part of the investigation.”

Detective Inspector Ashley Wright said: “The body of 36 year old Piotr Krowka, a Polish national, was discovered in a derelict property on the Glen Road on Tuesday 3 April.

“The youths, aged 16 and 17, were detained in the Maghera area this morning (Friday June 8) on suspicion of withholding information. Both remain in custody at this time.”