Two teens charged with murder of homeless Polish national

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a Polish national in Maghera, County Londonderry,

The body of 36-year-old Piotr Krowka was found in a derelict former parochial house on the Glen Road in April.

At the time, Detetcive Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce had described Mr Krowka as “a vulnerable homeless man from the Polish community who had been living in Maghera for a number of years.”

He added: “We believe he was sleeping rough in the derelict property.”

Two males, one aged 17 and one aged 18, are expected to appear before Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Following the murder, police said Mr Krowka, who had been living in the town for a number of years, had suffered serious injuries to his head and body.