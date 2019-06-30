Tyrella Beach assault victim Darren O'Neill passes away in hospital

A 22-year-old man who was the victim of a 'one-punch' assault at Tyrella Beach in Co Down on Thursday evening has died, police have said.

Darren O'Neill, who is thought to be from the Belfast area, was being treated for a serious head injury sustained in the incident, but has since passed away in hospital.

"I can confirm that 22-year-old Darren O’Neill, who was admitted to hospital following an incident at Tyrella Beach near Newcastle on Thursday 27th June, has died," said Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney.



"I would like to offer my sympathy to the family and friends of Darren at this very sad time.



"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Darren’s death and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1913 27/06/19.”

Police say a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of Mr O'Neill's death.

According to the PSNI, a 21-year-old man has been charged to appear in court in July for grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.