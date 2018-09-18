Tyres stolen from nurse’s car while on Sunday shift

A nurse, who was working a Sunday shift at hospital, was informed by police that thieves had stolen all the wheels from her car.

The nurse had been on duty last Sunday at Craigavon Hospital but was told by the PSNI while she was on the ward that her car - parked in the hospital grounds- had been vandalised.

Nurses car was left on blocks after thieves stole all four tyres from the car

Thieves had removed all four tyres leaving the rest of the car on concrete bricks.

One person, who was disgusted that a member of the caring community should have her car vandalised said: “How many passers by had walked past and ignored the fact that a bright red car had its wheels stolen and was rocking on two large stones under its door sills.

“It wasn’t until 3pm did another member of staff notify the Police.

“Hospital staff work long hard hours caring for the sick, the last thing they expect is the local police to come to their ward to bring them to the car park to show them what thieves have done to their vehicle.”

Calls have been made to alert staff, patients, visitors and the general public that even parking your car at your safe place of work now isn’t safe.

He hoped that, with a little luck, no-one else who spends long hard hours caring for others should have to go through a similar fate.