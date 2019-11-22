UDR murder accused John Downey fails in bail bid

A 67-year-old man charged with murdering two British soldiers in 1972 has failed in a new bid to be released from custody.

John Downey was refused bail despite offering unprecedented cash and property sureties worth nearly £750,000.

Downey, with an address in Creeslough, Co Donegal, is facing prosecution for the 1972 car bomb attack which killed UDR men Alfred Johnston and James Eames in Enniskillen.

Defence barrister Gregory Berry QC revealed that £225,000 in cash could be lodged, along with a further £500,000 in equity.

“We are not talking Bogota. It is fanciful, to put it bluntly, the objection that there’s a risk of flight,” he said.

Counsel told the court Downey proposed to live at a property in Belfast belonging to an unnamed Sinn Fein member.

“That individual is a councillor and would not put themselves forward as a suitable address if there was a fear Mr Downey would abscond,” he said.

However, the prosecution disputed defence assertions that any trial may be a year away.

Refusing bail, District Judge Peter Magill held: “I’m not persuaded at this point there’s been a sufficient change in circumstances.”