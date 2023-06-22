UK minister says Northern Ireland Troubles legacy Bill to ‘become law’ by July

Johnny Mercer MP pictured at Laganside Court in Belfast in May 2021

Cabinet Office minister Johnny Mercer told MPs that the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill will have cleared all its stages by the summer recess.

The House of Commons will stop for the summer at the end of business on July 20, with the House of Lords rising on July 26.

The Bill is currently being considered by peers and both Houses must come to an agreement on its wording before it can receive royal assent.

The proposed law would provide immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles, as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body, known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR). The Bill would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

Speaking at Cabinet Office questions, Conservative MP Philip Hollobone asked: “What steps is the Cabinet Office taking to honour the Conservative Party’s manifesto commitment to protect Northern Ireland veterans from vexatious litigation?”

Mr Mercer replied: “The Bill is continuing to go through the Lords, it will report back to this House and then it will become law by summer recess.

“We will have delivered on a manifesto commitment to make sure that we protect those who served us in Northern Ireland, who we are deeply proud of, from the vexatious nature of investigations and litigation whilst providing a better opportunity for all victims of that conflict to find out what happened and focus on reconciliation and the future.”

The Bill will continue its report stage in the Lords on Monday June 26 and it will see peers consider further possible amendments.

Its third reading is scheduled for July 4, which will pave the way for it to return to the Commons for a further assessment of the changes made.

Earlier this week, Irish premier Leo Varadkar said he will “give consideration” to taking the UK to an international court over the Bill.

States can lodge applications against each other in the European Court of Human Rights under article 33 of the ECHR.

Mr Varadkar said the government would “give consideration to whether an interstate case is appropriate”.

The Relatives for Justice (RFJ) group later said the Irish government has a “moral” and a “legal” obligation to taken an interstate case if the bill becomes law.

Responding to Mr Varadkar’s comments, Kenny Donaldson of victims’ group SEFF said that while SEFF opposes the Bill in principle, the prospect of the Irish Government taking the UK to court is “contemptable” – when set against “the backdrop of his State offering next to nothing on legacy”.

Mr Donaldson said: “Extradition and security policies, connections with the initial arming and training of the Provisional IRA are amongst the areas they have failed to make account for”.

Outling SEFF’s opposition to the Bill, Mr Donaldson said it is the “final jigsaw piece in murdering justice,” it will “have the impact of equating legitimate members of the security forces with terrorists,” and it will “not bring about reconcilliation”.