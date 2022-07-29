Ulster Fleadh committee ‘saddened and angered’ at IRA chanting video

A video of IRA chanting at an Ulster Fleadh event in Co Tyrone has been circulated on social media. Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST

The organisers have also condemned the behaviour “in the strongest possible terms” and said they are saddened and angered at the video’s contents.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Ulster Fleadh committee said: “This afternoon the committee of the Ulster Fleadh was made aware of a video which was posted on social media which included chants referencing the IRA.

“As a committee, we wish to condemn in the strongest possible terms the content of the video and express our sadness and anger at what was visible and audible from the footage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The video was taken at an event unaffiliated with the Ulster Fleadh in a public premises in Dromore, County Tyrone and was in no way part of the event programme.

“The Ulster Fleadh is proud to be a positive celebration of culture and we have worked hard to build relationships across all communities in our society. Indeed part of the Fleadh programme this year included marching bands from different traditions, and this is something we believe is central to bringing communities together and highlights our shared rich musical and cultural heritage.

“If any member of An Comhaltas is identified to have participated in this chant or any other sectarian activity, our Committee will take steps to ensure this is dealt with in the strongest possible terms.

“This sort of incident has no place within the promotion of culture, does nothing to build trust and relations across communities, and the Ulster Fleadh Executive Committee has no hesitation in condemning it in the strongest terms.”

Signed: Ulster Fleadh Executive Committe.

The video has been strongled condemned by several unionist representatives.

DUP MLA Tom Buchanan said: Tom Buchanan said, “There can be no place for behaviour such as this, and it is particularly sad that most of those shown in the video are unlikely to be old enough to even remember the Troubles or the impact of IRA terrorism.

“Such hatred and intolerance must be challenged from wherever it arises. Unionist representatives have challenged and condemned unacceptable behaviour in recent weeks. There is a duty now on nationalist and republican representatives to properly challenge sectarianism and intolerance when it is on display at an event such as this.”

Mr Buchanan added: “Such chanting has been witnessed before at certain events and it cannot be normalised or justified. We await to see if there will be any leadership displayed from within republicanism to condemn this behaviour.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott said described the chanting as a “glorification of sectarian terrorism”.

He said: “This display of glorification of terrorism is absolutely disgraceful and disgusting. Every single person in that video should hold their heads in shame. The most concerning bit is the fact that the majority witnessed is of an age where they didn’t have to fear the bombs and bullets of the cowardly IRA. Victims of terrorism deserve better from the next generation.”