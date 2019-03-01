Uninsured while learning to drive again in Larne

A man who was trying to learn to drive again was caught behind the wheel at the Harbour Highway in Larne whilst uninsured, with no L plates displayed and no accompanying driver.

William Rollins (43), of Shanlea Drive, Larne, had the offences detected on December 6 last year while using a Rover vehicle, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told on Thursday,February 28.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant wanted to drive again to assist with working.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a very poor record for no insurance and banned Rollins for six months and fined him £300.