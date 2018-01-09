Unionist workers ‘will not be intimidated by graffiti’

Sectarian graffiti painted close to an industrial plant in west Belfast will fail to intimidate workers from the unionist community, William Humphrey has said.

The DUP MLA was commenting after the words “FG’s loyalist[s] not welcome” appeared a the wall near the Caterpillar factory (formerly FG Wilson) site at Springvale.

Mr Humphrey said he has spoken with the Unite union’s regional secretary Jackie Pollock and that he hopes to meet with senior PSNI officers in the coming days.

“There have been previous attempts to intimidate Protestant workers at the plant,” he said.

“Those attempts failed and this will also fail. There is no place for this type of behaviour in today’s society.”

Writing on his Facebook page, he said: “I have contacted Belfast City Council’s cleansing department and asked for the graffiti to be removed.”

Mr Pollock confirmed that he has spoken to both unionist and nationalist political representatives about the graffiti, and said: “This sectarian slogan is a reprehensible attempt to divide workers and will not be allowed to succeed.

“Unite represents this workforce and they stand united against those who offer nothing positive.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has condemned those behind the “disgraceful” sectarian graffiti.

“It has absolutely no place in our society and will not be tolerated. Those behind this graffiti are not representative of the vast majority of people, who will rightly find its message abhorrent,” he added.

Councillor Tim Attwood described those responsible for the graffiti as “cowards” who will solve nothing by attacking their neighbours.

The SDLP representative said: “There is no impediment to anyone in this city working in west Belfast, regardless of their religion, ethnicity or their background.

“Workers in this part of Belfast have enough to contend with without turning on each other along sectarian lines.”