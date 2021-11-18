Unionists back ex-RUC officers over Kelly’s ‘sectarian’ label

RUC officers on duty in Londonderry

Earlier this month, the SDLP MLA and Policing Board member was quoted as saying the current Police Service of Northern Ireland was a “significant departure from the institutionalised sectarianism represented by the RUC”.

Mrs Kelly’s comments prompted the NI Retired Police Officers’ Association (NIRPOA) to pen an open letter, calling on her to withdraw the remarks and to apologise “for the gross offence ... caused to the thousands of members of the RUC GC who served this community in the most challenging of times”.

The Upper Bann MLA declined to apologise, stating that she “has previously paid tribute to the sacrifices made by many RUC officers and their families”.

On Tuesday, the NIRPOA called on Justice Minister Naomi Long to remove Mrs Kelly from the Policing Board, saying: “Dolores Kelly’s words cast a toxic shadow of sectarianism over the proud history of the RUC – an organisation with imperfect men and women but who stood foursquare in support of peace and human rights, long before it was fashionable to do so”.

Yesterday the DUP’s Trevor Clarke, who also sits on the Policing Board, said: “Dolores Kelly’s comments were inaccurate, disgraceful and should have been withdrawn immediately. The reaction from the NIRPOA is both unsurprising and justified. Her comments denigrate the service and sacrifice of thousands of men and women who served in the RUC and 300 who lost their lives at the hands of terrorists.

“I had raised this issue in writing with the Policing Board and I have been informed that the first stage of an investigation into the issue is underway. I would hope this process can be completed quickly.”

UUP Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said: “As I stated previously, I believe Dolores Kelly should reflect on her comments and the hurt they have caused to former officers, their families and friends, and apologise.”

Also yesterday, TUV leader Jim Allister said he had “little hope” that the minister would take action against Mrs Kelly over what he called her “disgraceful remarks about the RUC”.

Mr Allister said: “There will many who will rightly feel outraged that their record of service and the memory of loved ones should be attacked in this vicious and groundless fashion.”

The SDLP has rejected the claims made by the NIRPOA as “without foundation,” and said Mrs Kelly’s commitment to policing has never been in doubt.

A party spokesperson said: “The accusations made by the Retired Police Officers Association are entirely without foundation.

“Dolores Kelly has defended policing in Northern Ireland during the most difficult times and in the most difficult places.

“Her commitment to policing and support for the rule of law has never been in doubt.”

The spokesperson added: “Dolores will continue to speak difficult truths to those in positions of power, whether they like it or not.”

