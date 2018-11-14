‘Unnecessary suffering’ for widow after poppy taken from grave

Police are appealing for information after a metal poppy was removed from the grave of an ex-serviceman in Carrickfergus.

Detailing the Victoria Cemetery incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At some stage before Remembrance Sunday a metal poppy has been removed from a grave.

“The removal of this item from a clearly marked ex-services grave has caused obvious unnecessary suffering for the family members, especially the widow of the gentleman at rest.

“Despite their suffering, in what is a particularly poignant time of year, the family only wish for the item to be returned and would consider the matter closed if that were to happen.”

Anyone with information is asked to message the PSNI Carrickfergus Facebook page.