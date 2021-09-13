Up-skirting and down-blousing set to be made criminal offences in NI

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she is determined to do everything she can to ensure victims are heard and that they feel confident in the criminal justice system

The two offences which involve taking surruptitious photographs of a person are one step closer to becoming law following the introduction of the second stage of legislation at the Assembly.

Mrs Long said: “The Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill has the protection of victims at its heart.

“I am determined to do everything I can to ensure victims are heard and that they feel confident in the criminal justice system.

“This Bill incorporates recommendations from the Gillen Review of serious sexual offences and it also implements elements following a review of the law on child sexual exploitation and sexual offences against children.

“Services for victims of trafficking and exploitation will also be enhanced as a result of this legislation.”

Provisions within the Bill include the exclusion of the public from all serious sexual offence hearings and the introduction of anonymity for defendants pre-charge.

New offences of adults masquerading as children online, upskirting and down blousing will also be created.

Speaking in the Assembly Chamber yesterday, Minister Long also set out a number of amendments which have been agreed by the Executive for development and inclusion in the Bill.

These include strengthening current ‘revenge pornography’ laws to include threats to disclose private sexual photographs in order to cause distress; making provisions to ensure consent for serious harm for the purpose of sexual gratification cannot lawfully be given in relation to addressing the use of ‘the rough sex defence’; and the extension of existing legislation covering an abuse of position of trust of a child to include sports and faith settings.

Mrs Long added: “This is important legislation, which strengthens existing law and introduces new offences.

“It will make our communities safer and it will have a real, tangible and positive effect for victims, introducing valuable additional protections for the most vulnerable.

“The fact that I am able to bring this Bill forward underlines the importance of devolution and how the Assembly really can make a tangible and positive difference to lives in Northern Ireland.

“I look forward to working with the Justice Committee and my Assembly colleagues to ensure the provisions of this Bill are enacted this mandate.”

The Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill was introduced to the Assembly on July 5 this year. It is made up of four parts, with 22 clauses and three schedules.

