Up to 20 reported fighting during 'gruesome assault' at Ballymoney train station where 14-year-old boy sustained injury needing hospital treatment and many hurt
According to a PSNI statement, around 9.45pm, a group of up to 20 people were reported to be fighting on a train within the Seymour Street train station.
A glass bottle was thrown during the disturbance, which had spilled out onto the platform, and a 14-year-old boy sustained an injury which required hospital treatment.
A number of others were injured and received medical attention at the scene.
Officers attended to bring the disturbance under control and cautioned three people in connection with the incident.
Sergeant Jamie Halligan said: “We are aware of the concern surrounding this incident and the footage circulating on social media.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal for the public’s assistance.
"Anyone who was in the area of Ballymoney Train Station at the time and who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 2071 03/06/23.”A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Local UUP councillor Darryl Wilson said he was “horrified at the footage I have just seen recorded at Ballymoney train station earlier”.
In a post pm social media he added: “I will be liasing with the PSNI to see what action will be taken.
"This has gone on far too long and happened too many times now. After seeing this gruesome assault, I could easily be commenting on a fatality this evening. Those responsible must be brought to justice and feel the full force of the Law “.