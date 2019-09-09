Update: Major NI supermarket evacuated in security alert

The status of the alert has now been updated

Earlier this evening, Monday 9 September, the PSNI issued a statement saying, 'Police are currently at the scene of a security alert at the Minorca Place area of Carrickfergus following the report of a suspicious object on.

Tesco, Carrickfergus

Police have now said, 'The security alert at Minorca Place, Carrickfergus has now ended.

A suspicious object was examined by ATO who have declared it a hoax.

Inspector Rory Bradley said: "I would like to thank the local community for their patience while we worked to keep them safe. I would also appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information that could assist us in our investigation to contact officers in Carrickfergus on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1485 09/09/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”