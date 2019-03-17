Update on missing woman Nicola Steele Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police have confirmed that missing 47-year-old Nicola Steele has been found safe. Officers want to thank the public for their assistance in locating the Millisle woman who has been missing since last Tuesday. missing Nicola Steele Woman in 70s distressed after burglary ordeal Bloody Sunday: PSNI declines to say if it quizzed Martin McGuinness on machine gun