Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash said: “Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object.

"A controlled explosion was carried out on the pipe bomb type device which has been now been declared as viable and has been taken away for further examination.

“The cordon has now been removed and the road has fully re-opened

"Enquiries are continuing and we would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 208 of 25/10/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Pacemaker Press 25 October 2022: A security alert in the Dundela Street area of east Belfast is continuing. Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object. A controlled explosion has been carried out on the pipe bomb type device which has been now been declared as viable and has been taken away for further examination. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

