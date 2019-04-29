Update to Jim Donegan murder probe arrest

A man arrested by police under the Terrorism Act this morning in connection witht he murder of Jim Donegan has been released.

A PSNI release said that a 63-year-old man arrested at Musgrave Police Station this morning under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act by detectives investigating the murder of Jim Donegan has been released unconditionally.

People arrested under The Terrorism Act must either be charged, released unconditionally or reported to the PPS – bail is not permitted under this legislation.

